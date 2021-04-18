14,000 Shares in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

OCA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Omnichannel Acquisition

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.