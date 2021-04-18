1,400 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $201,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $173.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

