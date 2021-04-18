1,311 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

