1,307 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $64.77 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.