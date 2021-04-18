121,972 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Osisko Gold Royalties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 542,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.