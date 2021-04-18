11,523 Shares in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

