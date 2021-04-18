1,120 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,552 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 537,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.