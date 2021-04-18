$112.71 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report $112.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.30 million and the highest is $113.11 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $477.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.70 million to $480.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $525.91 million, with estimates ranging from $524.80 million to $527.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

PRLB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90. Proto Labs has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

