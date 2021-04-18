10,996 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLFD. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $128,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

