10,552 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.39 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

