$105.59 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $105.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.70 million. Alteryx posted sales of $108.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $557.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $560.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $664.36 million, with estimates ranging from $627.89 million to $690.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,605 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYX opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

