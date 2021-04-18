$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

CWK traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.18. 603,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

