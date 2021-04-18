$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,574. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

