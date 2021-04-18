$1.48 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.28. 3,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $148.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

