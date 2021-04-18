$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

PCAR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,198. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.