$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. 62,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,429. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $47.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.