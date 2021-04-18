$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,485. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $157.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $2,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

