$1.14 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.18. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,024. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

