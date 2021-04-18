$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

WSO traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $283.68. 162,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52-week low of $144.16 and a 52-week high of $281.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

