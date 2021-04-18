$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $787.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.27. 1,255,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,632. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

