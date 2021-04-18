$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock remained flat at $$100.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

