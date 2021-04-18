$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $187,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 662,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,095. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

