$0.77 EPS Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.39. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 329,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $53.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

