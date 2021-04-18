-$0.74 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is ($1.45). Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $78.93. 21,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

