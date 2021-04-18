$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Stantec stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $46,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stantec by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stantec by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

