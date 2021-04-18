-$0.37 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%.

PAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.