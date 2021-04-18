$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,665,000 after acquiring an additional 249,221 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR opened at $54.79 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.