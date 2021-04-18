$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.