$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million.

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 2,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,585. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

