-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 560,490 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 103,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $766.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

