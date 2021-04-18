-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TACT. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT remained flat at $$11.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,518. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

