-$0.11 EPS Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.33. 419,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,360. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -231.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.48.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Avalara by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Avalara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avalara by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.