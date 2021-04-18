$0.09 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 931,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,298. Constellium has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

