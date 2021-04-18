$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $22.22.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

