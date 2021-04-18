-$0.08 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 343,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.24 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $127,420.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,352 shares of company stock valued at $14,359,550. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Trupanion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Trupanion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

