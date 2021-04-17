Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ZURVY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.20. 79,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,403. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

