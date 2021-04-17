ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 60% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $23.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

