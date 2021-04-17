Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $880,035.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00.

Zendesk stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Zendesk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

