Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $6.20 million and $23,698.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00068856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00308327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.23 or 0.00725784 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,228.20 or 0.99870537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.62 or 0.00829124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 998,205,985 coins and its circulating supply is 753,175,587 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

