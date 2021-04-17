ZBG Token Price Tops $0.0381 on Top Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and $388,482.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00067886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.00708170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00086555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00032821 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

