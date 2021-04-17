Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.