Zacks Investment Research Upgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Cancellations, postponement and relocation of live events amid the pandemic are headwinds for the company. Such limitations led to a decline in WWE’s top line during fourth-quarter 2020. Management expects pandemic-led restrictions upon live events to continue through the first half of 2021. Nevertheless, growth in Network subscription revenues is an upside for the company. In the fourth quarter, WWE Network’s average paid subscribers totaled 1.5 million, up 6% year on year. Growth in rights fees has also continued to remain an upside for the company. Additionally, WWE has been undertaking measures to adapt with the changing media environment. In this context, the agreement with NBCU’s Peacock streaming service is likely to boost consumer reach.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.64.

WWE opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,493.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

