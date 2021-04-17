Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to “Buy”

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.