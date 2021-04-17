Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) to Buy

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

