Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Hold

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

PYPD stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. As a group, research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

