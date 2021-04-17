Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

ICMB stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

