Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $161.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.60. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.