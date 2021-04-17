Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

HIMS stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.