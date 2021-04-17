Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,327.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

