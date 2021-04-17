Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Hold

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

CLNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Clene has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

